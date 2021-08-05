SPS to only offer online learning for kindergarten through fifth grade against educators' wishes

Seattle Public Schools will only offer online learning to a limited number of students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Public School District (SPS) announced Thursday it would only offer online learning for a limited number of students in kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2021-2022 school year, leaving students seeking a remote learning option in grades six through twelve to look outside of the district.

SPS said in its announcement it will be "focusing our online, high-quality learning services on our youngest learners" under 12 who have not been vaccinated.

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) came out against the decision, saying it was made "unilaterally" by the school district after the educator's union had already begun negotiations with SPS to make a virtual option available for all students.

"SPS instead pulled out of negotiations and prematurely announced the elimination of the secondary virtual option without informing us at the bargaining table. This came months after SPS had promised families a virtual option," an SEA spokesperson wrote in a statement. "This eleventh-hour change is unacceptable."

SPS said it is committed to working with families seeking other online learning options, and identified several state-approved programs at no cost to students. The district said it would be dedicating resources to connecting families and students to online learning programs.