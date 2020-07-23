Numerous businesses looted and vandalized on Seattle's Capitol Hill Wednesday night

A large group broke windows, looted businesses and set fires in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said a group of around 150 people caused “massive amounts of property damage” on Capitol Hill Wednesday night. Police said the group broke windows, looted businesses, shot off fireworks and started fires.

According to police, the group gathered in Cal Anderson Park around 9 p.m. and started roaming the neighborhood.

Police said people in the group broke the windows of a business on the 1400 block of East Olive Way and started a fire inside. Seattle Fire was able to put the fire out.

The group broke windows of businesses as they walked to the 1500 block of 11th Avenue. The SPD said people from the group broke into Rove Vintage on that block, taking merchandise and then setting it on fire in the middle of the street.

Other stores that were struck included Whole Foods, Uncle Ike's on Capitol Hill and the Starbucks on Olive Way.

#OVERNIGHT Several businesses on #CapitolHill were broken into and looted. Police say 150 people roamed the neighborhood/busted into shops. @Starbucks, @WholeFoods, @UncleIkes206 and Rove Vintage are just a few that were hit. #KING5 pic.twitter.com/v81lTAhovW — Kalie Greenberg (@KalieG_KING5) July 23, 2020

Police said people in the group used baseball bats and pipes to break the windows of a store at Broadway and Madison. People then started looting and setting off fireworks in the store.

Property at two banks was also damaged near Summit and Madison, police said. The group then returned to Cal Anderson Park and dispersed.

The SPD said no arrests were made, and no officers were injured.

The group has broken into business at Broadway and Madison and smashed windows along the storefront. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 23, 2020

Local resident Maryann Palmer said she was troubled by the destruction.

“I think it is very, very sad,” Palmer said. "I definitely do not feel safe, and I feel like we have violent people coming in and destroying my beautiful neighborhood."

Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan said the continuing demonstrations, including one at the West Precinct last Sunday, have the officers concerned.

"This weekend might be more of the same, so it is a very unfortunate predicament that we are in," Solan said.

Last Sunday, 12 officers were hurt during a day of violent clashes with protesters.