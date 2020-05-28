Seattle protest planned after death of black man in Minneapolis police custody

Protesters are planning to march down 5th Ave. S. in downtown Seattle Saturday to bring awareness to police brutality after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

SEATTLE — Protesters plan to peacefully march in downtown Seattle on Saturday following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis Monday night following a police arrest.

Four Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest were fired after Floyd was pinned to the ground for around eight minutes as an officer pressed his knee on his neck. Video captured by a bystander shows Floyd begging for help, saying “I can't breathe.”

Protesters in Seattle plan to peacefully march on 5th Avenue South at noon Saturday to stand against police brutality towards the black community.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best released a statement to her officers calling the video of Floyd's arrest "upsetting, disappointing and infuriating."

“Because of the Seattle Police Department’s high level of training, our commitment to de-escalation, and our track record of limiting the use of force, I have confidence that something like this would not occur in our city,” Chief Best said in the statement.

Protesters in downtown Olympia were seen blocking a road Wednesday night. Many were holding signs with negative comments about police.

Someone who was at the protest told KING 5 that protesters were tearing down fencing at Artisan Well, putting it in the middle of the street. The protesters scattered when police arrived.