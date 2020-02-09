Postal worker involved in crash on SR 99 in Seattle

The Seattle Fire Department said crews were working to extricate someone from a vehicle.

SEATTLE — A vehicle and a United States post office carrier were involved in a crash in Seattle early Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department tweeted about the crash at S. Holden St. and W. Marginal Way around 4 a.m. The department said crews were working to extricate someone from a vehicle.

Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a USPS truck and a heavily damaged white vehicle in the intersection.

The crash is blocking multiple lanes of State Route 99.

No word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this time. Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Update 4:02 AM : On SR 99 northbound & southbound at S Holden St there is a collision blocking the 2 left lanes. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 2, 2020