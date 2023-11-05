Seattle police recover stolen SUV with help of Apple AirTag

The vehicle was tracked to the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, where it was recovered by police.

SEATTLE — Seattle police were able to track down a stolen vehicle overnight with the help of an Apple AirTag.

An Audi Q7 was stolen from a home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood. Just a few hours later, Seattle police were able to locate the vehicle in Queen Anne.

The owners of the car told KING 5 the police got help from an Apple AirTag on the keychain that helped them track the vehicle.

The suspect who stole the vehicle attempted to flee on foot when officers arrived, and eventually was arrested after a search of the area.