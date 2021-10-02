Officer-involved shooting near Northwest African American Museum in Seattle

Seattle police responded to reports of a shooting near the museum at Jimi Hendrix Park Tuesday night.

Seattle Police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Northwest African American Museum in the Central District Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Massachusetts Street just before 10 p.m.

There were reports that multiple people were shot, which is what led to the officer-involved shooting, police say.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene, a person came around the corner and started shooting at officers, Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette told reporters at the scene.

Officers shot back and the suspect has died, Nollette said.

Two victims were found at the scene with life-threatening injuries, and were taken to the hospital, Nollette said.

Police believe that the suspect knew the victims.

Information was not immediately available about what led to the incident.

Nollette said the investigation into the incident would be conducted by the Seattle Police Department's Force Investigation Unit with oversight from the Office of Professional Accountability and the Office of the Inspector General and possibly reviewed by the King County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple streets around the Northwest African American Museum and the adjacent Jimi Hendrix Park was blocked off as police investigated. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Update: this incident led to an Officer Involved Shooting. More information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 10, 2021