Video captures man launching rock through vehicle's windshield along I-5 in Seattle

The man was caught on video stepping out towards the highway and throwing a rock through the windshield, leaving glass shards in the car.

SEATTLE — A man was caught on dashcam video launching a rock through a vehicle's window along Interstate 5 in Seattle late Saturday night.

Authorities said a Kent man was driving south along I-5 and Yesler Way just after 11 p.m. The man on video stepped out towards the highway and threw a rock through the windshield, leaving glass shards in the car. The driver was not injured.

There has been no suspect identified in this rock-throwing incident. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) received another report of an unknown male with a broom in the area. Investigators have not connected if the man was the same suspect.

The WSP said it is investigating the case and asked for anyone to contact the agency if they have any information.

In 2021, the WSP arrested a person suspected of throwing rocks onto Interstate 90 in Seattle.

A total of seven vehicles were struck by debris, according to WSP. One of the victims chased after the 41-year-old suspect and helped bring them into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.