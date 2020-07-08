Seattle police to patrol Alki Beach after crowds defy nighttime closure

Three Seattle police officers will patrol Alki Beach through Sept. 27 to ensure people abide by closures after 9:30 p.m.

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation has enlisted the help of the Seattle Police Department to get people to leave Alki Beach Park after it closes.

Parks officials noted too often people stay at the park past its closing of 9:30 p.m. They had already removed the fire pits, but that didn’t work.

“They're tried talking to people. And then within 15 minutes when they leave, then there's more fires again,” said Joanne Watchie, who’s lived near Alki for six years.

Beginning Thursday, uniformed officers will assist parks officials from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. in closing the park. Parks officials say the officers will work Thursday through Sunday until at least Sept. 27.

Seattle Parks and Recreation will pay for the overtime for the officers and a representative told KING 5 the cost would not exceed $27,000.

Watchie and other neighbors had posted on the NextDoor app about issues with crowds just being too noisy or sometimes leading to violence like the shooting near Alki that injured two people last week.

“I heard it was, you know, bang bang bang bang bang bang bang bang,” she recalled.