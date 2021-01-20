x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seattle

2 more Seattle police officers investigated for being in DC during Capitol riots

Two Seattle police officers self-reported to the Office of Police Accountability that they were in Washington, D.C. during riots earlier this month.
Credit: AP
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Two more Seattle police officers are under investigation for being in Washington, D.C. during a riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The officers self-reported to the Office of Police Accountability that they were at the event on Jan. 6.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers confirmed the presidential election results. Five people died during the breach, including a police officer and a Trump supporter who was shot. 

Two other Seattle police officers are also under investigation for being at the event and were on leave as of Jan. 8

If any Seattle officers were directly involved in the Capitol riots, Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has said he would immediately terminate them.

Related Articles