2 more Seattle police officers investigated for being in DC during Capitol riots

Two more Seattle police officers are under investigation for being in Washington, D.C. during a riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
The officers self-reported to the Office of Police Accountability that they were at the event on Jan. 6.
Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers confirmed the presidential election results. Five people died during the breach, including a police officer and a Trump supporter who was shot.
Two other Seattle police officers are also under investigation for being at the event and were on leave as of Jan. 8
If any Seattle officers were directly involved in the Capitol riots, Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has said he would immediately terminate them.