Public memorial for Seattle officer killed on I-5 while helping with crash set for July 1

Officer Alexandra "Lexi" Harris was killed on Sunday, June 13, after she was struck helping with a crash on I-5.

SEATTLE — A memorial for an off-duty Seattle police officer who was killed while helping with a crash on I-5 has been scheduled for Thursday, July 1 at 1 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Officer Alexandra "Lexi" Harris was killed on Sunday, June 13, after she was struck helping with a crash on I-5.

The ceremony will be held at T-Mobile Park and is open to the public. SPD said it will release more details about the service in the coming days.

"As we prepare to remember Lexi’s life, service and sacrifice, I’m reminded of these words: 'Law enforcement officers are never ‘off duty.’ They are dedicated public servants who are sworn to protect public safety at any time and place that the peace is threatened,'" Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz wrote. "This was certainly true of Lexi."

Washington State Patrol said that Harris, who was on her way home at the end of her shift, had stopped around 1:20 a.m. to help with a three-vehicle pileup on I-5 near Columbian Way.

Shortly after exiting her car, she was hit and killed by another vehicle.

The driver who struck Harris was cooperative with troopers.

However, one of the individuals involved in the crash that Harris had stopped to help with got into her car and drove away.

The family of the 38-year-old officer released a statement that reads:

"Lexi was a dedicated Seattle police officer who loved her work and was committed to bringing her considerable thoughtfulness and vision to the challenges of serving the community through compassionate policing. She also was a daughter, sister, a partner and 'mother-by-choice' and for whom family was paramount."