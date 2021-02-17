Man armed with knife fatally shot by police near Seattle Waterfront

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Seattle police Tuesday night. This SPD's second officer-involved shooting in a week.

The shooting happened at Alaskan Way and Seneca Street near Pier 55. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Port of Seattle police contacted SPD around 9:20 p.m. about “a man in crisis” who was armed with a knife who had reportedly cut himself.

When two SPD officers arrived, the man ran down Alaskan Way with the knife. Officers approached the man and attempted to use a less-lethal tool to stop him, but the device was ineffective, according to an SPD spokesperson.

The man then moved toward the officers, and they shot him.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard SPD policy. The video of the incident will be released within 72 hours, SPD said.

The Office of Police Accountability, the Office of Inspector General and the SPD Force Investigation Team responded to the scene.

Tuesday night’s shooting was the second officer-involved shooting in a week.

Last Tuesday, Seattle police officers fatally shot a man near Jimi Hendrix Park and the Northwest African American Museum in the Central District.

In that incident, video shows a man shooting two women in a parking lot, killing one of them, before pointing a gun at officers and shooting at them. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect.