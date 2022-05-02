x
Seattle police officer driving to an armed robbery hits pedestrian crossing the street

The person who was hit is in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer who was driving to an armed robbery struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The officer was pulling out of a driveway onto Rainier Avenue South when they struck the approximately 35-year-old male, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle Fire reported the pedestrian was in stable condition when they were taken to Harborview Medical Center. 

The Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident. 

All lanes of Rainier Avenue South were blocked Monday evening while police and firefighters responded to the collision. 

