2 Seattle officers on leave after reports they were in DC during US Capitol riots Wednesday

Chief Diaz said, "If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I will immediately terminate them."

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating reports that two of their own officers were in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 6 when Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

SPD Chief Adrian Diaz released the following statement Friday:

"Today the Seattle Police Department was made aware that at least two of its officers were reportedly in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. The Department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer. The incident has been forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability for full review of any SPD employee activities at the U.S. Capitol.

The OPA will investigate whether any SPD policies were violated and if any potential illegal activities need to be referred for criminal investigation. If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I will immediately terminate them. While OPA investigates, these officers have been placed on administrative leave."

President of the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild Mike Solan said he had no comment Friday night, as he was just learning of the investigation.

Naveed Jamali, a Seattle-based editor-at-large for Newsweek, tweeted Friday that the two officers in question "are a husband and wife who posted social media pictures of themselves, along side a third former SPD officer in the nations capital on Jan 6. While there is no evidence they participated in any criminal activity, it is unclear they reported it to their CoC." (Chain of Command) [sic]

KING 5 has not independently confirmed Jamali's reporting, but his digging was enough for Chief Diaz to place the two officers on administrative leave.