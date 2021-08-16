Seattle police investigate body found at Gas Works Park

A man died from an apparent gunshot wound in Seattle’s Gas Works Park early Monday morning.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at Seattle’s Gas Works Park.

Investigators are calling the death a “possible homicide.” A passerby found the body near North Northlake Way and Meridian Avenue North around 4:30 a.m. Monday after hearing what sounded like gunfire in the area.

Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud said it’s believed that the victim was shot, but the King County Medical Examiner will have to determine that officially.

No gun was found at the scene, nor is there much evidence of any kind there. No other information was immediately available about the victim.