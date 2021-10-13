Seattle police activate stage 3 emergency backup plan as COVID-19 vaccine deadline nears

The plan essentially makes every on-duty sworn police officer available to respond to calls for service.

SEATTLE — An emergency stage three mobilization plan is now in effect for the Seattle Police Department (SPD) amid concerns over staffing shortages and emergency response times caused by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

People who call 911 could be met by any on-duty sworn employee.

That includes detectives, education and training employees and people with patrol backgrounds.

The department said the limitations of such employees should be taken into consideration.

Seattle's COVID-19 vaccine deadline is Oct.18, which is in line with the state's mandate, and as of Tuesday, data from SPD shows 84% of officers having submitted their vaccine information.

Less than 100 have filed for an exemption, but 214 still have not done either, which is why the stage 3 plan is in place.

On Oct. 1, SPD Chief Adrian Diaz sent a letter to staff urging officers to get vaccinated and turn in their vaccine verification to avoid a "disruption to unit of assignments."

The Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) is among the few unions that have yet to reach an agreement with the city over the vaccine mandate.

Additionally, SPD lags behind hospital workers and state employees in vaccination rate, with hospitals reporting a vaccination rate of about 88% statewide among staff and about 92% of state employees getting their shots.

Meanwhile, with an SPD staffing crisis potentially becoming much worse, downtown businesses are calling on city council and the police to curb what they call "rampant" crime.

The Downtown Seattle Association said Tuesday that more than 150 Seattleites have signed a letter urging the city to adopt parts of Mayor Jenny Durkan's 2022 budget proposal that call for increased investments in police, community safety officers and housing.