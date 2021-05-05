Seattle Police Department removes concrete barriers around precinct in Capitol Hill

Seattle police said the barriers were coming down after hearing feedback from business owners, residents and community leaders in Capitol Hill.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has removed the concrete barriers from around the East Precinct in Capitol Hill after eight months.

The department said the barriers were coming down after hearing feedback from business owners, residents and community leaders in Capitol Hill. The barriers impeded foot and bike traffic around the perimeter of the precinct.

The barriers were first put in place in August of 2020 to "protect the facility from arson and other damages," according to City of Seattle officials.

The East Precinct was within the barriers of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, also known as CHOP, which was put up during protests over the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.

According to Seattle police, the department will leave the windows of the station covered with plywood due to previous damage at the East Precinct, including several attempted arsons. A security fence will also remain up around the building.