Seattle mayor, police chief to discuss budget changes to police department Monday

After calls to cut its budget by 50 percent, work is underway to evaluate current functions of Seattle Police Department.

SEATTLE — On Monday morning, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best will discuss potential changes coming to the police department, as well as why they oppose cutting the department's budget by 50%.

Mayor Durkan and Chief Best will talk about initial actions to "transfer current law enforcement functions" out of the department and preliminary reductions to the 2021 budget.

The department is currently evaluating data to make further recommendations.

At least seven of nine Seattle city council members said they support cutting the police department budget by half and reallocating money to other services after recent calls to "defund the police."

Chief Best previously said defunding the police department by 50% is simply unrealistic.

"I do not believe we should be asking the people of Seattle to test out a theory, that crime goes away if police goes away. That is completely reckless," said Chief Best.

If the Seattle Police Department (SPD) budget were cut this would mean job cuts, closing the southwest precinct, and refocusing bike units and anti-crime teams on 911 response, she said.

The council members who have shown support for cutting the police budget by 50% are Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda, M. Lorena Gonzalez, Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss, and Andrew Lewis.

Mayor Durkan also proposed cuts to the police budget, but not by 50%.