Seattle Police clear Alki Beach after large crowds convene Saturday night

Seattle Police officers made two arrests after fights broke out and confirmed one officer was injured at Alki Beach on Saturday.

SEATTLE — Seattle Police shut down a gathering at Alki Beach Saturday night after large a crowd convened for a party around 9 p.m.

Police made two arrests after multiple fights broke out, and asked others to stay out of the area. Shortly after, officers began clearing the park of all visitors at the request of the Seattle parks department due to "safety issues," including fights, fires and robberies, according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police confirmed one officer was injured.

Roads approaching the beach are closed, according to Seattle police.

A King 5 reporter on scene estimated hundreds of police officers were at the beach attempting to clear the crowd. Alki Beach was crowded for much of the day Saturday, the first day of Memorial Day weekend amid loosened COVID-19 restrictions in Washington.