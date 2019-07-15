Seattle’s police chief made a plea for additional staffing after she said organizing officers for three violent crimes over the weekend showed the department’s strapped resources.

“It highlights the fact that we have some really critical staffing issues,” Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said during a news conference Monday.

Early Sunday morning Seattle police responded to a shooting near Seattle Center that left one man critically injured. A 25-year-old woman was then fatally stabbed in a random attack at Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill. Officers also responded to another shooting near Alaskan Way.

Best said the city’s additional resources from its emphasis patrols initiative allowed officers to respond quickly to the incident near Seattle Center, but if that hadn’t been in place they would have been down 20 people. The department also had to call in resources from all over the city and hold over third watch officers to ensure they could respond to priority calls.

Best said the situation pointed to a need to better recruit and retain officers.

A recent internal survey obtained by Crosscut depicted a “toxic culture” and “low morale” within the department. A spokesperson said they will consider the responses as they test and refine ideas to improve officer retention and increase recruitment.

Best also blamed a lack of police support from public officials as one of the reasons for officers’ discontent.

“We are losing good people, and we know it’s because they feel like they’re not supported by public officials, and we need to have that done,” Best said.

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant drew flack after she called the fatal police shooting of Che Taylor in 2016 a “brutal murderer.” Both officers have been cleared of misconduct.