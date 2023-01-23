Marked Seattle police car involved in collision with pedestrian, woman in critical condition

Seattle police said what led up to the crash is still under investigation.

SEATTLE — A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after a collision involving a marked Seattle police car Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded to a collision at Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street after 8 p.m., according to Seattle Police Department Public Information Officer Judinna Gulpan.

The collision was between a marked patrol vehicle and a pedestrian. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident, Gulpan said.

Officers provided CPR to the woman until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took her to Harborview Medical Center.

The Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is leading the investigation into what led up to the collision. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call 206-684-8923.

