Seattle developing safe parking for those living in RVs

Organizers say they’re looking at about a dozen potential locations. They call it a desperately needed program and a way to connect people to services they desperately need. “For folks that are homeless and living in their RV, it is their biggest asset. These are folks that the homeless system has failed before, so they’ve become self-reliant,” said Jon Grant of the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI). Tuesday notices were up in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood warning those living in RVs to move their property or it will be cleared and, in some cases, towed.

The City of Seattle is once again enforcing its 72-hour parking rule that was partially put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes as Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled a new, aggressive response to homelessness earlier this month.



In total, Harrell said the City of Seattle is spending $173 million toward everything from developing affordable housing to the creation of new so-called safe lots for RV and camper parking.



“The program seeks to serve about 34 RVs and about 50 people and it’s going to have some pretty intensive case management services attached to it as well as behavioral health. The goal is to eventually move the people out of RVs and into permanent housing,” said Grant.



The idea itself isn’t new and two weeks ago Olympia unveiled its own similar version. Rather than tow, the city is now allowing for free parking permits for campers but there are restrictions.



The city required those living in vehicles along the quarter-mile stretch of Ensign Road to agree to a list of conditions. Those conditions include the proper disposal of trash and human waste and only one lawn chair per person outside of the vehicle. Residents cannot engage in violent behavior.



At the time, a spokesperson for the city of Olympia said they have no shelter space – and started what’s believed to be the first permit program in the US.



Back in Seattle, LIHI will have nearly two million dollars and the next six months to secure a lot and begin hosting campers.