New photo book documents an empty Seattle during the stay-at-home order

SEATTLE — One Sunday afternoon, at the beginning of Washington State’s stay-at-home order, Evening photojournalist Stan McMeekin took a walk around the city and recorded what he saw.

Streets were quiet, Pike Place Market was completely empty, and Seattle seemed to be frozen in time.

McMeekin snapped still shots of the locked-down city, and those photos have now been published in a keepsake book: Seattle Pandemic 2020.

The black and white pictures showcase of some of the city’s most recognizable spots, during an unrecognizable time.

There are also images of public art and encouraging words drawn on boarded-up windows.