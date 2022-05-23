Seattle Pacific University employees must refrain from same-sex sexual activity, board decides

SPU employees are expected to "refrain from sexual behavior that is inconsistent with the University's understanding of Biblical standards."

SEATTLE — Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) Board of Trustees decided Monday to keep employee conduct expectations that ban employees from same-sex sexual activity, extramarital sexual activity and cohabitating before marriage.

The board came to the decision after "thorough and prayerful deliberation," said Board Chair Cedric Davis. The board chose to have SPU remain in "communion" with the Free Methodist Church USA, which defines "Marriage, between one man and one woman" as "the only proper setting for sexual intimacy."

In a statement, the Board of Trustees admitted "sober acknowledgment of how this news will be received."

"The board acknowledges that there is disagreement among faithful Christians on the topic of sexuality and identity," the statement read.

SPU's current employment policy requires that faculty and staff "affirm SPU's Statement of Faith" and abide by conduct standards in the employee handbook, which includes employee lifestyle expectations.

While employees are asked to refrain from same-sex sexual activity, the school said it is "committed to diversity, equity and inclusion for all undergraduate students, welcoming and supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer students in all academic pursuits, faith practices and life together in community," according to an FAQ about the school's decision.

Students protested after the school's board voted to uphold its employment policy relating to human sexuality in 2021. The protests were inspired in part by a lawsuit brought against the school by a former nursing instructor, Jéaux Rinedahl, who alleged he was denied a full-time position at the school because he is gay.