Seattle Opera’s new general director will be one of just two women to lead a top-tier opera company in the U.S.

Christina Scheppelmann will replace Aidan Lang in August after the end of the 2018-19 season, Seattle Opera said Thursday. Lang announced in September that he would be leaving Seattle to become the general director of Welsh National Opera.

“In my experience, there’s a unique enthusiasm, an engaged and dedicated audience that’s always felt special and unique,” Scheppelmann said of Seattle Opera. “I think the company is impressive, and it can grow even further.”

Scheppelmann, who is Seattle Opera’s fourth general director, is also the first woman to lead the company in its 56-year history. She will also be the only woman to lead a large theatre or performing arts organization in the Seattle area with an annual budget over $10 million, according to Seattle Opera.

“Women are such an important part of the stories we tell onstage, and they are key members of our staffs, our boards, our audiences,” said Washington National Opera Artistic Director Francesca Zambello, who is the other woman to lead a U.S. opera company. “It is high time for more women to be represented in top leadership.”

Scheppelmann is currently the artistic leader of the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona.