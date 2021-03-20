Iconic Oberto storefront on Rainier Avenue to close after 68 years

The Hamlin Robinson School plans to build a new middle school where the Oberto store is now.

SEATTLE — After more than 65 years in central Seattle, Oberto’s iconic storefront will close Sunday to make way for construction on a new school.

The specialty meat business’ building at 1715 Rainier Avenue South has been around since 1953. It was Oberto’s headquarters and production plant until 1978 when it became a storefront for the company’s meat snacks.

Now, The Hamlin Robinson School, which moved next door to Oberto in 2015, will construct a new middle school and expanded learning center on the site of the Oberto store. The school primarily serves children with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences.

“While this transition comes with mixed emotions, I am confident that the Hamlin Robinson School will add tremendous value to the community of Seattle,” Stephen Oberto, great grandson of founder Constantino Oberto, said in a statement.

Oberto’s store in Renton will remain open.