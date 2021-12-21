Seattle non-profit wraps gifts for good this holiday season

Dreading holiday wrapping? In exchange for a donation benefitting The Forgotten Children's Fund, The Seattle Gift Wrap Project will do it for you.

SEATTLE — Dreading holiday gift wrapping? A local non-profit is willing to do it for you in exchange for a donation to The Forgotten Children's Fund.

For 26 years Louise Avery has been leading The Seattle Gift Wrap Project, which has been a fixture in downtown Seattle for more than two decades.

“The pandemic has made things challenging but the volunteers and I decided we simply must continue the tradition and especially since we support children in need,” Avery said.

Since 1976, The Forgotten Children's Fund has supported children and families in need during the holiday season. In order to raise money for the charity, skilled gift wrappers are at the ready to transform packages in return for a modest donation.

Greg Bakke of the Forgotten Children’s fund says the organization typically provides Christmas for around 750 families around the Puget Sound region.

“This year we are expanding our efforts to help our neighbors up north who are dealing with all of the flooding in the Nooksack valley,” Bakke said.

The organization provides toys, food, clothing, books, blankets and more for children.

The money the organization receives each holiday season from The Seattle Gift Wrap Project is vital to supporting the families they serve.

Like many businesses during the pandemic, the Seattle Gift Wrap Project has learned to pivot in order to continue to provide the services to those who need their gifts wrapped and to the families supported by the organization.

For the second year, The Seattle Gift Wrap Project is offering curbside service where customers can send a text to drop off packages to be wrapped. A volunteer then texts customers back when the gift wrapping is done.

Suggested donations range on the size and quantity of items. Avery says she’s even wrapped a piano.

Volunteers will be onsite wrapping away until Christmas Eve.

“For anyone who is doing last-minute shopping — the last minute for us would be 5:59 PM on Christmas Eve!” Avery said.