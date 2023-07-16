Seattle's Museum of Flight invites community to paint its new mural

The mural project is happening Saturday, July 22, in the West Campus Parking Lot. The mural will be on the side of the Archives building.

SEATTLE — If you want to help paint a giant mural in Seattle, the Museum of Flight wants your help.

On Saturday, July 22, a gray exterior of the Archives building that is seen as you walk up to the museum, will be painted.

The 18-foot by 125-foot wall will feature an original design by artist Esmerelda Vasquez. Her design is inspired by the museum’s collection and the concept of flight. The mural will be outlined in paint-by-numbers style so participants will be able to easily fill in the colors.

The community mural project will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum’s West Campus. Attendees can expect live music and food trucks.

Registration is required to be a painter, and all registered painters will receive complimentary museum admission.

A parent or guardian must sign up for participants under the age of 18. Anyone younger than 18 needs a parent or guardian present at the event.