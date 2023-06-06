Seattle Mountain Rescue gets permanent home in North Bend for the first time in 75 years

The nonprofit recently helped search for a missing 10-year-old that spent the night alone in the woods after getting lost in Kittitas County.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Seattle Mountain Rescue is finally home in North Bend.



The nonprofit has been volunteer-based for 75 years and just celebrated a milestone anniversary with the grand opening of its first-ever Mountain Rescue Center (MRC). The hub is in a strategic location which Chairperson Doug McCall said will be an advantage to the crew.

"It’s less than 5 miles from the busiest trails for rescues in KING County," McCall said.

Seattle Mountain Rescue began renovations on the formerly-rundown building in 2020. With thousands of volunteer hours and help from state and private donors, the doors of the rescue center have finally opened.

Upwards of 70 volunteers are on call to participate in Search and Rescue operations, and a permanent home will provide the team with room to train, prepare and decompress after a tough search.

“We actually have a resilience team and that features three dogs," McCall said. Pickles, Ruffles and Bungie provide comfort to the rescue team and even to family members who are overwhelmed with emotion.

Doug Caley is one of the rescue volunteers with the organization. He recently participated in the successful search and rescue operation in Kittitas County that reunited a 10-year-old girl who spent the night alone in the woods with her family.

“Our business is picking up because of how much traffic there is on the trails,” Caley said.

June is one of the busiest months for Seattle Mountain Rescue. Having a new permanent hub near Mt Si in North Bend makes their response more efficient.