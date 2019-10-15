SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was originally published in October 2018.

The minimum wage will increase for Seattle employees on Jan. 1, 2020.

In 2019, large employers with 501 or more employees paid a minimum wage of $16 per hour and small employers of 500 or fewer employees paid a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

If small employers paid at least $3 per hour towards the employee’s medical benefits and/or the employee earned at least $3 per hour in tips, the minimum wage was $12 per hour. Large employers followed this two-tiered system in the past but stopped in 2019.

RELATED: It costs twice the minimum wage to rent a two-bedroom house in Washington

The new minimum wage in 2020 will be as follows:

Large employers: $16.39 per hour.

$16.39 per hour. Small employers: $15.75 per hour or $13.50 per hour if they pay at least $2.25 per hour toward the employee’s medical benefits or the employee earns at least $2.25 per hour in tips.

Statewide, Washington's minimum wage increased to $12 per hour in 2019, up from $11.50 in 2018. The state minimum wage will rise again to $13.50 per hour in 2020, as part of Initiative 1433.

Federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009, but the House recently voted to increase it to $15 by 2025.

RELATED: House OKs $15 minimum wage, setting marker for 2020 campaign