Seattle has spent $78 million on homelessness in 2018, and Mayor Jenny Durkan wants to spend more one-time dollars for immediate shelter.

Durkan will announce later Wednesday a plan to increase the number of bridge housing and shelter units in the next 90 days by 25 percent, thanks to the one-time sale of property earlier this year.

The speech, slated to be delivered at a new tiny home village in Ballard, calls for enhancing shelter space for an additional 180 people, creating bridge housing at Haddon Hall, and expanding shelter space at City Hall. It also calls for expanding tiny home villages in South Lake Union and the Central District. Durkan says the latter will serve approximately 103 people.

She acknowledged in a briefing with reporters that shelter space is 93 percent full, and she’s interested in creating more modular housing units as a long-term solution to homelessness. Durkan said she spoke a few weeks ago with Vancouver, B.C. Mayor Gregor Robertson, who called it an effective form of managing homelessness.

Durkan’s plan still needs City Council approval.

RELATED: Seattle lacks 'coherent strategy' to fight homelessness, expert says

When asked by reporters if a head tax repeal would alter the plans, the mayor joked that “she’ll burn that bridge when we come it.”

Durkan’s data also claims the City of Seattle is expecting a significant investment in new affordable housing in 2018, an estimated $70 million.

Her office also says the City removed 3,205 tons of garbage and waste from unmanaged encampments in 2017. In 2018, the City has already removed 260 tons.

RELATED: Seattle spent $10 million on homeless sweeps in 2017

© 2018 KING