Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has been traveling to west coast cities to exchange ideas and knowledge on how to combat homelessness.

"I’ve met with mayors and leaders from communities from across our country to discuss what is and isn’t working to address homelessness in their communities," Mayor Durkan said.

Last month, Mayor Durkan traveled to San Francisco meet with Jeff Kositsky, the Director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. During her visit, Mayor Durkan learned about the department's functions in the city and their operations and investments into homeless issues.

In addition to San Francisco, Durkan has looked to Southern California and met with San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on multiple occasions to discuss vehicular homelessness.

Also see | Seattle goes back to drawing board on homeless spending

Recently, Mayor Durkan led a delegation on homelessness in King County which included nonprofits, business owners, and people who have experienced homelessness.

"We have to move forward on finding ways strengthen our partnerships between the City, King County, and leaders in the private, nonprofit, and philanthropic communities. Everyone has to be at the table, and everyone has to do their part," said Mayor Durkan.

Also see | Seattle mayor outlines plan after head tax repeal

When she took office, Mayor Durkan announced her goal to increase emergency shelter and bridge housing capacity by 25 percent.

"We know we can’t do it alone, because homelessness and housing is a regional crisis that demands regional solutions," she says.

© 2018 KING