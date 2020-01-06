WATCH LIVE: Seattle officials on preparations for Monday demonstrations

Seattle officials are expected to speak about weekend protests, some of which turned violent, and planned events on Monday.

SEATTLE — Seattle officials are expected to give a briefing on weekend protests over the death of George Floyd and preparations for events planned Monday night.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best are expected to speak Monday at 1:30 p.m.

While protests on Saturday turned violent, demonstrators on Sunday remained peaceful.

Hundreds of buildings and businesses were damaged on Saturday, including more than 90 in the Chinatown-International District, according to Seattle police. At least eight cars were burned, and six officers were injured in addition to injuries among community members. Fifty-seven people were arrested, mostly for burglary and assault.

The destruction prompted Seattle to institute a curfew on Saturday and Sunday nights from 5 p.m. to 5 am.