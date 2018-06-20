After years of growth thousands of people will once again meet in Seattle this weekend for the annual Seattle Pride celebration. Dozens of companies, individuals, and businesses will take part in the Pride Parade including Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Durkan, an open lesbian, has watched the event grow over the years.

“It has now grown, it’s outgrown Capitol Hill. It’s this huge event. It brings people from all over the region, it’s really fun,” Durkan said. “I think it’s really important, because it’s a time for people to come out as families, who they are, to have fun, and at the same time stand with people shoulder to shoulder and say, ‘Ya know? It’s ok.”

Durkan said she’s proud of the city when it comes to the progress it has made in the LGBT community.

“I’m very proud because I think Seattle has always been a city that stands for inclusivity and welcoming and particularly in Pride, you’ve seen it over the years grow, and we’ve always been a city that always stands up for equal rights, but I think this is a time to really stand up and show what we mean, who we are, and to have a little celebration,” the mayor said.

But as much as there’s progress, she knows there are those who are still struggling. She had this message for them.

“I think the hardest thing sometimes is to come out. It’s that fear of not having acceptance. And I think that’s one of the things that Pride week shows is that there can be acceptance at every level and that you can be who you are, do the work you do, and still thrive and survive,” Durkan said. “It’s really great to see teenagers who are kind of struggling with who they are to see someone who could be mid-career. It really makes a difference to see themselves in places, that they can be anything that they want to be. So I think that that’s what Seattle is very good at to take this week and honor those people who are from every walk of life in the LGBTQ community.”

Pride events around Seattle

Trans Pride Seattle: Organized by the Gender Justice League, Trans Pride Seattle will march through Capitol Hill to celebrate the trans and non-gender conforming community.

Friday, June 22; 5-9 p.m.; Seattle Central College Plaza at Broadway Avenue East and East Pine Street. Free.

PrideFest Capitol Hill: In its fifth year, PrideFest Capitol Hill has family and queer youth pride events with live music and karaoke.

Saturday, June 23; 12-8 p.m.; Cal Anderson Park at 1635 11th Avenue, Seattle. Free.

Seattle Dyke March: Honor queer women at a rally and march through Capitol Hill that aims to empower the community.

Saturday, June 23; 5-8 p.m.; Seattle Central College at 1701 Broadway, Seattle. Free.

Rainier Beach Pride Swim: Make a splash to celebrate the LGBT community at an event hosted by the Seattle Parks and Recreation Aquatics Unit.

Saturday, June 23; 6-7:30 p.m.; Rainier Beach Community Center and Pool, 8825 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle. Free.

Pop + Pride: Seattle Museum of Pop Culture is offering free access to the Sky Church, which will feature music videos from artists in the LGBT community and a post-Pride Parade dance party.

Sunday, June 24; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Museum of Pop Culture at 325 Fifth Avenue North, Seattle. Free.

Seattle Pride Parade: Featuring showstopping floats and costumes, the 44th annual parade will wind through Seattle's downtown and end near Seattle Center. It's expected to take about 2.5 hours.

Sunday, June 24; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 4th Avenue and Union Street, Seattle. Free.

PrideFest Seattle: The festival will celebrate LGBT arts and culture with performances on four stages.

Sunday, June 24; 12-8 p.m.; Seattle Center at 305 Harrison Street, Seattle. Free.

