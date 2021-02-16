Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan delivers final State of the City address

Durkan announced in December 2020 that she would not seek a second term for Seattle mayor.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan delivered her fourth and final State of the City address Monday evening from the Filipino Community Center near Beacon Hill. Durkan is not running for a second term this year.

She said about the city's coronavirus recovery, "We have a tough road ahead. But there is hope on the horizon." Durkan discussed plans for vaccinating all Seattle residents, especially communities disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.

She spoke of the city's ongoing homeless crisis, police reform and racial equity.

"We’ll open hundreds of shelter spaces and affordable homes to bring more neighbors inside from our streets and parks so they can get stability and services," Durkan said. "We’ll address public safety, expand alternatives to policing, and have other responses. We’ll invest nearly $100 million in the health and resiliency of Black and other communities of color to address generational disparities."

Durkan also discussed "releasing the Kraken," and excitement surrounding Seattle's new NHL team.

“I've decided that I will not seek a second term,” Durkan told KING 5. “2020 has just been a brutal year, but we have some really tough months ahead of us. We still have to fight COVID, we've got to deliver a vaccine, and we're gonna have a really hard job of rebuilding our economy, our downtown and continuing all the work on equity. I could have spent the whole year campaigning to keep the job, or I can focus all my energies on doing the job. And I think there's only one right choice for Seattle and that's for me to do the job."

Durkan was seen as a stabilizing force when she was elected in 2017, fresh off the Seattle City Hall scandal that led to the abrupt resignation of Ed Murray, and sudden appointments of then-Council President Bruce Harrell, and later Tim Burgess.

She was the first woman to be elected Seattle mayor since Bertha Knight Landes in 1926, bringing credibility and a resume that included being the first openly gay U.S. Attorney in history.