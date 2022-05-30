Seattle mayor to reveal homelessness plan in upcoming address

Harrell will introduce a new dashboard and housing plans, and address the nexus of criminal activity and encampments at his address on Tuesday.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is slated to finally reveal his homelessness plan in a major address on Tuesday.

It was one of the pillars of his successful campaign and is already proving to be a test as the city and county balance money, public safety, and compassion for a crisis that was declared by Seattle's leadership as a "state of emergency" nearly seven years ago.

Harrell will be introducing a new dashboard and housing plans, and addressing the nexus of criminal activity and encampments.

Just last month, Harrell became the first mayor to acknowledge a factual basis between encampments and public safety, with fire responses and shootings on the increase among the homeless population.

His address comes after the King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) also said it needs almost $230 million in 2023 to address the issue and an increase over previously budgeted dollars. KCRHA would like to build out designated RV lots for dilapidated vehicles, which have been problematic in Seattle over time.

In fact, in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, the playfield and residential housing nearby have become a haven for decrepit, non-running recreational vehicles. Over the weekend, neighbors say one man in the RV encampment broke into a woman's home and took his pants down before she called 911 and was able to convince him to leave.