WATCH LIVE: Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell to deliver his second State of City address

SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell is set to deliver his 2023 State of the City speech on Tuesday afternoon, which will outline his vision for the city and priorities for his second year in office.

Harrell's State of the City address will start at 12 p.m. and be live-streamed on KING5.com. The mayor is expected to discuss economic recovery, the housing crisis, public safety and police reform -- all issues he campaigned on two years ago.

Harrell said in an exclusive interview with KING 5's Jake Whittenberg and Mimi Jung last month that he is optimistic about the direction the city is headed.

Entering his second year in office, Harrell insisted he's making headway in the effort to hire more police officers and tamp down on crime in the city where he was raised.

Harrell's goal is for the Seattle Police Department (SPD) to reach 1,400 officers. According to data from the city, Seattle had 1,315 officers in 2017, the highest total it has had in the last seven years. As it stands, Harrell said in July 2022 that the department's staffing was at "crisis levels."

The decline in officers comes as Seattle's violent crime rate reached a 15-year high in 2022, surpassing the record set in 2021, according to a yearly crime report published on Feb. 7.

Harrell replaced Jenny Durkan as mayor after she decided not to seek re-election. He took office on Jan. 1, 2022.

During his campaign, Harrell promised police reform and police funding while setting a goal of getting 911 response times down to seven minutes.