Small landlord says he’s leaving Seattle over the city's rental laws

Data from the city, analyzed by the Rental Housing Association of Washington, shows Seattle lost more than 3,400 properties in 2021, equaling more than 11,500 units.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Small landlords say Seattle’s rental laws are running small providers out of the city.

Data from the city, analyzed by the Rental Housing Association of Washington, shows Seattle lost 3,407 properties in 2021, equaling11,521 units.

2,538 properties, almost 75 percent, were single-family homes, which are typically owned by small landlords.

For almost three decades, Brian, who asked not to use his last name, has been a small landlord in Seattle. He’s currently charging $2,240 a month for a two-bedroom in Ballard, well below the going rate.

However, when his tenant moves out, he’s selling.

“I chose to exit and I’m investing in Mountlake Terrace, which is over the border of King County, so I don’t have to deal with Seattle or King County,” Brian said, who's already sold one of his properties in Seattle.

Brian cited Seattle’s rental laws as the reason he’s leaving, including laws that prevent him from running criminal background checks and might require him to provide financial relocation services to tenants who qualify.

“At a point, there needs to be a level playing field with the small time providers such as myself,” Brian said.

Brian is one of many who responded when KING 5 asked small landlords to share their stories. Real estate brokers chimed in too, saying they’ve lost dozens of rental properties. They all say the laws are too much to handle.

In the last year Seattle City Council has passed at least five new rental laws.

“It only takes one tenant that can turn your life upside down as an individual housing provider,” Brian said. “I don’t have a ton of money to spend on lawyers.”

Landlords believe it’s not too late to keep small landlords in Seattle. Brian would like to see them exempt from some of the laws, a consideration for the city council as small landlords leave the market.