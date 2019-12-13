SEATTLE — Leschi Elementary School will be closed on Friday due to a norovirus outbreak, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced Thursday.

The school will be cleaned during Friday’s closure and no staff or students will be allowed in the building.

SPS Superintendent Denise Juneau decided to close the school after more than 100 students and staff reported being sick on Thursday.

Norovirus symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, and fever. People infected with norovirus may still be contagious for three days after they feel better, according to Public Health - Seattle and King County.

SPS said no other schools are impacted besides Leschi Elementary.

“There have not been other reports of a greater-than-normal number of cases of illness among students and staff at any other school in the district,” SPS spokesperson Tim Robinson said in a statement,

SPS anticipates the school will be open on Monday.

