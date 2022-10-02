Seattle landlords make plea to end eviction moratorium

Landlords met with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Thursday to ask him not to extend the city's eviction moratorium.

SEATTLE — Seattle's eviction moratorium is set to expire on Monday, and property owners are hoping Mayor Bruce Harrell won't extend it for the eighth time.

Mayor Harrell met with about a dozen property owners virtually on Thursday afternoon. During the meeting, which lasted for about 25 minutes, landlords explained why they didn't want the moratorium extended.

Former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan first announced the eviction moratorium in March of 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The moratorium restricts landlords from evicting their tenants for non-payment during the pandemic unless there's an "immediate threat to life and safety." The executive order also extends other COVID-19 related measures to help reduce stress on tenants, such as utility payments.

Harrell said he had heard from many property owners seeking an end to the moratorium.

“I think I understand the plight and the challenges of the landlord community quite well but I’m certainly willing to hear more,” he said.

Deo Chand, who owns a house with his wife in south Seattle, explained a tenant moved into his rental property and has not paid them any rent since July of 2020.

"We are stuck paying the mortgage and property tax with no relief or nothing,” Chand said. “They are putting the house in a mess. We might have to demolish the thing before we can occupy it back.”

Mayor Harrell also heard from Buffy McCormack, who isn’t a landlord but has a similar story. Her parents owned a house in Ballard. She says a family member let people into that house. McCormack says her inability to get those people out of the home forced her to sell.

“I guess the hardest thing for me to understand is why it has to be a blanket policy to cover my situation which is very, very, very different than a family who has hit hard times due to COVID,” McCormack said.

The mayor’s office told KING 5 News on Thursday that a decision on either extending or ending the eviction moratorium will be announced on Friday.