Cleanup effort begins after Fourth of July fireworks show over Lake Union

Puget Soundkeeper Alliance is organizing a cleanup effort following Monday night’s Fourth of July fireworks show over Lake Union.

SEATTLE — Large crowds gathered at and around Gas Works Park in Seattle Monday to watch Fourth of July fireworks light up the night sky over Lake Union for the first time since 2019.

As celebrations lasted well into the night, some residents woke up to trash and firework debris around their neighborhood parks.

Firework containers, pizza boxes and beer cans could be found near the shore of Lake Union Park early Tuesday morning.

Like in years past, the environmental group Puget Soundkeeper Alliance is organizing a cleanup effort in multiple locations after Monday’s Fourth of July celebrations, and the nonprofit calling on volunteers to help.

Lake Union Park is one location volunteers will begin a walking cleanup at 9 a.m. Volunteers will also gather near the Wallingford Steps at 10 a.m.

Some volunteers will also be getting into personal kayaks to fish firework debris out of Lake Union from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Since 1984, Puget Soundkeeper Alliance has removed more than 145,000 pounds of marine debris from area waterways.

Some availability remains for the walking clean-ups, but volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Organizers will provide cleanup materials.