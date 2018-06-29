Nearly 12 years after a man entered the Jewish Federation building in Seattle, survivor Cheryl Stumbo has had plenty of time to reflect.

"I'm actually happier now than before I was shot. I have more purpose in my life," she said.

Over three years Stumbo endured 20 surgeries and two trials that sent the shooter to prison for the rest of his life. It took another two years before Stumbo knew how she would spend the rest of her life.

"I thought I could get back to my normal life, and what I realized is that I needed to integrate this into my life going forward. That it affected my life, that it affected me and by trying to ignore it, I was actually making it worse," she said.

She now works as an advocate at Everytown for Gun Safety, fighting for stricter gun laws.

