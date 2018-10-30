No city has added more tech jobs in the last two years than Seattle, according to a new report, as companies from San Francisco and other hubs continue to flock to the Pacific Northwest to take advantage of its top-tier talent.

The report from real estate company CBRE measures how the tech industry has transformed office markets around the country. The Seattle area added a combined 33,803 tech jobs in 2017 and 2016, for a growth rate of 25.7 percent. Seattle outpaced all other markets in terms of jobs added, with Silicon Valley ranked second at 24,971 jobs added, and growth percentage, where St. Louis came in second with a rise in tech jobs of 23.3 percent.

The report ranks the nation’s top 30 tech markets as well as the “next 10” markets to watch. Access to tech talent is a huge part of Amazon’s decision-making process for HQ2, and Columbus, Ohio, was the only finalist city not to appear in the report.

