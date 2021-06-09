Seattle is the first major US city to fully vaccinate 70% of residents 12 and up against COVID-19

Seattle surpassed San Francisco, which led the country in vaccinations.

SEATTLE — Seattle is the first major American city to fully vaccinate at least 70% of residents 12 and older, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Wednesday.

Seattle surpassed San Francisco, which led the country in vaccinations.

Currently, 78% of Seattle's population 12 years old and up has at least begun the vaccination process.

“When we launched our vaccination effort earlier this year, I said that I wanted to Seattle to become the first major American city to fully vaccinate 70 percent of its residents. Today, I am incredibly proud that we have reached that goal,” Durkan said.

“Now that we have reached community protection, we can lead the nation in safely reopening and recovering in earnest," she added.

To date, the city has administered more than 249,000 vaccinations - or more than 131,000 people.