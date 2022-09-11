Seattle International Auto Show kicks off Thursday

The show features more than 300 of the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, exotic cars and more.

SEATTLE — The 2022 Seattle International Auto Show is rolling into town beginning Nov. 10 through Nov. 13.

The show features more than 300 of the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, exotic cars and more. Some ultra-high-end vehicles from Bentley, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce will be on display at the show as well.

There are also attractions for kids, including a family fun zone with toys and face painting.

This year, the auto show features more electric vehicles (EV) than ever before, which is increasingly relevant to Washington state. According to the Department of Licensing, the number of electric vehicles on the roads in Washington increased by 40% in 2021. The state also announced plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035.

Hummer has returned to the auto show after more than a decade and introduces consumers to the Hummer EV truck that can actually “crab walk" sideways.

Automotive Expert and Auto Show spokesperson Tom Voelk says this weekend is also the very first look at some new vehicles like the Chevy Blazer EV and Equinox EV.

“I haven’t even seen these yet and these are really important electric vehicles,” said Voelk.

Several vehicles aren’t available yet but are on display for preview this weekend, including the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Dodge Hornet EV and more. Voelk also says plug-in hybrids are still very much a part of the auto show and his personal recommendation for those looking to leap from gas to current.

“People often overlook the hybrid. I drive a plug-in hybrid and have filled up my tank of gas maybe once in the last year.”

The Electric Highway display offers guests a chance to test drive some EVs including the Porsche Taycan Jaguar I-Pace and Ford F 150 Lightning.

The Avants Then & Now display gives a historical look at the automobiles and features vintage models alongside their newest models. A 1958 Coupe DeVille will sit next to a 2022 Cadillac CT4V Blackwing. An eye-catching 1969 Art car will be joined by three perfectly restored 1969 BMW E3s and is the first time the collection has been featured together in the U.S.

The Seattle International Auto Show is open to the public starting at noon on Thursday. Ticket and parking information can be found on the event's website. The Seattle International Auto Show is owned by the Washington State Auto Dealers Association, which represents the state’s 300 new car and truck dealers.