Ingraham High School shooting prompts outcry from students over safety, mental health

Hundreds of Seattle students walked out of class with a focus on gun safety. It comes after that deadly shooting at Ingraham High School.

SEATTLE — Hundreds of Seattle students walked out of class with a focus on gun safety Monday. The walkout followed a deadly shooting at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8.

Students said they have several demands, including more mental health resources, a dialectical behavior therapy class to help students work through their emotions and more security. They also want the district to amplify outreach programs that help students succeed in school and beyond.

"We are here because of the recent tragedy that took place Tuesday morning at Ingraham High School,” one protester said on the streets of downtown Seattle.

Students, some who never met the 17-year-old student who was shot and killed at Ingraham High, and others who went to school with him every day all came together after last week's deadly shooting that caused a campus lockdown.

"After securing the room the best we could we started saying our goodbyes,” one Ingraham High school student told the crowd.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old have been charged as juveniles in the shooting. Prosecutors have requested the 14-year-old be tried in adult court, which will be decided by a judge. The 14-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Recounting those details was part of the demonstration at City Hall's doorstep and it drew a crowd that covered nearly every corner.

"I am very happy to see all of these people here today. It makes my heart full,” said Mirayah Robinson.

Robinson attended the protest because of the gun violence that nearly cost her her life.

"I never leave my house. I am known as like the girl that stays at home with her family. The one night I decided to leave I was shot in my right hip,” said Robinson.

She said she was attending a graduation party at a park in Maple Valley when the shooting happened in August. In the months that have followed, it has been a slow recovery.

Robinson said, “it has been really challenging and I am very happy to see the turnout today because for the first time today I feel like I am not alone.”

She said she is not alone in calling for more safety measures.