Seattle housing market sees uptick in supply, length of time homes are available

Seattle-based Redfin recently announced the Emerald City is experiencing a larger housing cool down than any other US city.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — According to Redfin, Seattle's housing market is cooling faster than any other city in the US.

"I don't think Seattle is that different, it is more expensive than a typical market, so that makes it more susceptible to these swings in mortgage rates," said Dylan Fairweather, Redfin's chief economist.

The company attributes the cooldown to the high mortgage rates, inflation and economic uncertainty.

"Those high mortgage rates really do add up to a lot of dollars in a market as expensive as Seattle," said Fairweather.

We're now seeing the results. According to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, a non-profit that tracks Washington Real-estate, houses are on the market longer than they were in 2021. In September of this year, the housing inventory was about two months.

"In April we had about ten days, at the most fourteen days of inventory. So a very big difference between now and the peak of the market," said Ginger York with Marketplace Sotheby's International Realty.

York said homes are also decreasing their listing prices, allowing buyers more opportunities to negotiate.

"Back in April, they had two to three homes to choose from, now they have ten to twenty homes to choose from and that might allow them to get into their favorite neighborhoods," said York.

While houses are decreasing in price, the median price for a home is still higher than last year in Seattle. In September 2021, the median sales price of a home in Seattle was $765,000; In September 2022, it was at $815,000.

"Our markets of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are still up 5.1% as of September and that's over 2021. So sellers still have gains," said York.

Interest rates are now at 7% which is cautioning some from diving into this market. With so many unknowns, KING 5 asked Fairweather about future predictions.