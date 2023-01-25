More than 10,000 Seattle Housing Authority residents to receive free ORCA cards

The SHA Transit Pass is a three-year program to remove the cost of transit for residents in affordable housing.

SEATTLE — More than 10,000 people living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will receive free unlimited-use ORCA cards through 2026.

The SHA Transit Pass program, a partnership between the Seattle Housing Authority and the City of Seattle, is a three-year program to remove the cost of transit for residents in affordable housing.

”The SHA Transit Pass equitably expands access to opportunity and helps us meet our sustainability goals through a simple – and proven – premise: Given increased access to free and affordable transit, neighbors will take advantage,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

According to SHA, the program will benefit residents in 99 SHA properties and communities. SHA said more than 7,300 households will benefit from the program.

“The free ORCA card will allow me to go doctor appointments, shopping, school, and training programs without worrying about how I will get there. Thank you for this ORCA program. You will be helping many people who are thankful and grateful for the program," said Qween’B King-Rios, an SHA Yesler resident.

The SHA Transit Pass was first introduced as a pilot program in 2019, benefiting nearly 2,000 residents since. The program will be funded by the Seattle Transit Measure, a .15% sales tax, which was approved by Seattle voters in 2020.

The city will be distributing the ORCA cards to residents from January 23 to March 4.