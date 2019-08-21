Rainier Square Tower recently became Seattle's second tallest building.

Workers placed the final steel beam at the top of the skyscraper last week.

This 58-story, 850-foot building, designed by architecture firm NBBJ and developed by Wright Runstad & Co, is meant to compliment the Rainier Tower right next door and will feature mixed retail space, office space and luxury apartments.

A PCC Market will be built at ground level.

Construction of the tower is expected to be finished by 2020.

The new Rainier Square Tower is just shorter than the Columbia Center, which stands at 937 feet and remains the city's tallest building.