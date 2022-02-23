Investigation underway after noose found in Seattle Fire station

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a noose was found in a Seattle Fire station.
The noose was discovered by a firefighter last week, according to a representative from the department.
"Discrimination and racial harassment are antithetical to SFD's [Seattle Fire Department] values and will not be tolerated," a statement reads. "The department takes any complaints of discrimination and harassment very seriously and will use all appropriate measures to address any violations of policy."
The details of the investigation have not been made public.