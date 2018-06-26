The Seattle Fire department has decided to double its staffing for aid calls in certain parts of the city -- specifically around Pioneer Square and homeless encampments. Assistant Chief Bryan Hastings describes some areas of the city as unpredictable.

"The sense on the sidewalk was more aggressive than we were comfortable with," said Hastings. "So what we determined was two people with one person managing the patient care and one person managing the medical record was not enough to maintain situational awareness."

Hastings says five blocks of Pioneer Square and homeless encampments will now get a minimum of one aid car and one engine or truck. Instead of two firefighters, it will be at least six.

"While they're attending to patient care, the second unit can be watching the apparatus they can be watching the rest crowd," he said.

Hastings said the department changed the policy after a handful of incidents in which firefighters and EMT's felt threatened or were assaulted. While many of those blocks include services for the homeless, Hastings doesn't believe the homeless population poses the problem.

"The vast majority of them are just down on their luck trying to get by," Hastings said.

Those blocks in Pioneer Square have an unusual number of aid calls -- 1,300 calls a year. That is why SFD can't ask Seattle police to always be there to secure the scene.

SFD said they'll be deploying with existing staff, so the changes will not require overtime or new hires. They will analyze the impact this has on the rest of the department.

